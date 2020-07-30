Terramera supports Business Council of B.C.’s economic recovery initiative

VANCOUVER — Terramera, a global agri-tech platform, announced on its support for the Business Council of British Columbia’s (BCBC) economic plan Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today, which launched on July 29.

The Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today plan includes recommendations to accelerate homegrown innovation by encouraging the growth of small- and mid-sized businesses and establishing a Global Agri-Tech Precinct to promote innovation and growth in B.C.’s diverse agri-food and related technology cluster.

The initiative calls for a carbon offset system to shift to a lower carbon economy and create new economic opportunities for B.C. businesses and Indigenous communities. It also focuses on protecting the local environment by establishing a Clean Tech Centre for Innovation and R&D.

“We are proud to stand behind a plan that will spur B.C.’s economic recovery and improve the environment by harnessing our promising agri-tech sector,” said Karn Manhas, Terramera founder and CEO, at a virtual press conference in support of the initiative. “Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today will enable innovative companies like Terramera to play an important role in B.C.’s economic recovery and will position the province for success in the emerging digital world.”

“B.C. is at a critical juncture and working together with common purpose, at speed to get people back to work and seize opportunity is vital to our collective economic success,” said Greg D’Avignon, president and CEO of the Business Council of B.C. “While we have been successful in managing the spread of the virus together, Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today will help ensure our economic recovery together as well. The support of innovative businesses like Terramera is critical in moving the conversation forward and encouraging action from the government.”