Tenaris joins the SMA

Tenaris joined the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA). Tenaris operates multiple steel pipe facilities in the U.S. and an electric arc furnace steel mill in Koppel, Pennsylvania, with 430,000 tons of annual steelmaking capacity.

“We are pleased to partner with the SMA and its member companies,” Luca Zanotti, U.S operations president, Tenaris. “Our company is committed to supporting low-emissions steelmaking with an agenda rooted in sound public policy, a strong safety culture, and environmental stewardship. This will benefit Tenaris and the steel industry.”