Tekmovil appoints Vice-President of Sales and Business Development

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Tekmovil announced the appoitment of Marc Nadeau as Vice-President of Sales and Business Development for Canada.

Nadeau joins Tekmovil after over 13 years at Samsung Electronics Canada, where he was responsible for the Bell Canada relationship and most recently was head of national retail sales and channel marketing managing Tier 1 retail and distribution customers for the mobile communications business.

“I’m really happy to join a great team and be building the Canadian business from the ground up, representing Top Global brands,” said Nadeau.

His responsibility spanned 11 product categories including: mobile phones, Wi-Fi tablets, LTE tablets, notebook PC, Chromebook, wearables, personal audio, IoT products, and Samsung Accessories.

Prior to Samsung, Nadeau held senior sales roles in specialized logistics, software and services companies. Nadeau holds degrees in Economics and Honors Business Administration from Western University.

“We are very excited to welcome Marc to our team. We believe that he is the ideal fit for this role to help us grow our channel coverage. We have all been impressed by his strong track record of execution and results. We are excited to have Marc at Tekmovil.” said Luis Cobo, Chief Sales Officer, Tekmovil.