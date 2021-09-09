Teck and BCIT partner on antimicrobial copper patches

September 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

BCIT and Teck Resources Ltd. announced the installation of over one thousand antimicrobial copper patches on high-touch surfaces at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in Burnaby, BC.

Funded by Teck through its Copper & Health program, the installation creates a safer environment for students, faculty, and staff due to copper’s naturally antimicrobial properties.

Health Canada-certified Copper Clean Antimicrobial Surface Patches have been installed in public areas on surfaces including door handles and railings across five buildings at BCIT.

"We are proud to partner with BCIT and commend the institute's leadership on this initiative which creates a safer environment for students and staff. As part of our Copper & Health program, Teck has been working to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in high-traffic public spaces. This partnership is another important step forward and we will continue working to make our communities safer." said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck.