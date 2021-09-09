Teck and BCIT partner on antimicrobial copper patches
BCIT and Teck Resources Ltd. announced the installation of over one thousand antimicrobial copper patches on high-touch surfaces at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in Burnaby, BC.
Funded by Teck through its Copper & Health program, the installation creates a safer environment for students, faculty, and staff due to copper’s naturally antimicrobial properties.
Health Canada-certified Copper Clean Antimicrobial Surface Patches have been installed in public areas on surfaces including door handles and railings across five buildings at BCIT.
“We are proud to partner with BCIT and commend the institute’s leadership on this initiative which creates a safer environment for students and staff. As part of our Copper & Health program, Teck has been working to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in high-traffic public spaces. This partnership is another important step forward and we will continue working to make our communities safer.” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck.
Manufactured by the Canadian company Coptek Copper Covers, the patches are self-sanitizing adhesive copper covers that continuously kill 99 per cent of bacteria left behind on surfaces.
“As we start a new Fall term, we are committed to continuing to provide a safe place to work and learn for all staff, faculty, and students. With the installation of this innovative antimicrobial copper on high touch surfaces across our Burnaby campus, the Copper & Health program builds on a productive and exciting partnership between Teck and BCIT spanning over 35 years.” said Kathy Kinloch, President, BCIT.
