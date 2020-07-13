Technical ceramics to drive innovative ecosystem in electronics and energy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Growth Opportunities for Technical Ceramics, projects the growing demand for a wide variety of goods made of technical ceramics due to rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations by governments, especially in the European region.

“The superior properties of technical ceramics significantly reduce time-to-market and the cycle time of components made from them, allowing manufacturers to launch multifunctional technical ceramic products,” said Sanchari Chatterjee, industry analyst, TechVision at Frost & Sullivan, in a prepared statement. “Globally, technical ceramics will be able to create a new demand for a wide variety of goods made using the material, including household basics to high-end decorative glass and tiles, to medical and dental devices.”

Chatterjee added: “The manufacture of technical ceramics may be slightly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed operations in manufacturers. However, adoption from end industries is expected to remain unchanged due to the exceptional potential of technical ceramics with regards to their multiple functions, compared to traditional polymers, ceramics or metals.”

To capitalize on the expected growth in demand, the Frost & Sullivan report advises market participants to: