Tech community issues open letter to Ontario govt. during COVID-19

More than 230 CEOs of leading tech enterprises and innovation hubs issued an open letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli on how the province can strengthen Ontario’s tech sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Ontario’s tech leaders believe the ecosystem needs our provincial government to continue taking immediate and longer-term measures to help companies weather this storm,” the letter said.

Recommended actions include:

Payroll subsidies, tax deferment, and other means to ensure companies retain top talent and jobs;

Increasing and rapidly deploying additional funding through established programs and investment vehicles;

Providing greater grant and program flexibility for companies with an existing funding relationship to the government.

“On behalf of more than 230 tech leaders, we are appealing for swift, targeted support that strengthens Ontario’s innovation ecosystem, and helps companies to survive this crisis and drive economic growth and job creation during recovery,” said Jason Flick, co-founder and CEO, You.i TV in a prepared statement.

“To survive this crisis, we need more certainty,” said Bridgit Co-founder and CEO Mallorie Brodie, in a statement. “By maintaining cash flow, fast-tracking funding and stimulating procurement, startups like ours will be empowered to win in the long run against COVID-19 and lead in the recovery.”