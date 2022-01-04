Plant.ca

Taiga produces its first electric snowmobiles

January 4, 2022   Maryam Farag

Photo: Taiga Motors Corporation.

Taiga Motors Corporation announced it has completed production of its first electric snowmobiles, and is working with governing agencies on final approvals to begin first deliveries to pre-order customers in early 2022.

“Today represents the shared dream and vision of our entire organization coming to life as the first snowmobiles come off the production line. I am proud of the demonstrated ability and perseverance from employees who together have overcome challenges as we navigate unprecedented supply chain volatility,” said Sam Bruneau, CEO, Taiga. “With the sleds soon ready for the snow, we are excited by the idea of our customers being able to ride on these cutting-edge machines that embody winter exploration without compromise.”

Taiga recently started installing its first off-road charging stations as part of a trail loop through the forests of the Mauricie and Lanaudière regions in Québec. These first charging locations feature Level 2 chargers, and two Level 3 DC Fast Chargers.

 

