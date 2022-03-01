Taiga appoints Chief Operating Officer

March 1, 2022 Maryam Farag

Taiga Building Products Ltd. announced the appointment of Michael Sivucha as Chief Operating Officer.

Sivucha will assume responsibility for overseeing all of Taiga’s Canadian operations, including distribution and the Envirofor manufacturing business in addition to his existing responsibilities.

“Michael’s attention to detail, strategic thinking abilities and his dedication to being a disciplined operator make him a perfect candidate for this role,” said Russ Permann, CEO, Taiga Building Products Ltd. “I am confident in his ability to lead our Canadian operations team and I look forward to seeing him execute on our mission.”

Sivucha joined Taiga in 2012 as panel supply manager and was promoted to vice-president, commodities in 2015, where he took on the additional responsibilities of lumber, export sales and, more recently, Taiga logistics, pressure treated wood and siding sales.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Taiga, he spent eight years with Tolko Industries Ltd, first as business development manager and then as the North American sales manager of its OSB business.