Taiga announces donation to Canadian Red Cross for BC flooding

November 29, 2021 Maryam Farag

Taiga Building Products Ltd. announced it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the victims of flooding in BC’s lower mainland.

“Not only are we headquartered in the lower mainland, but a number of our people are located in British Columbia, along with many of our industry partners who are all being negatively impacted by the historic flooding in the region. The impacts of this event are being felt throughout our industry community, both in the immediate affected area and well beyond. We hope that our support will help the region bounce back quickly and ease the suffering of those in the most immediate need.” said Russ Permann, Co-CEO, Taiga.