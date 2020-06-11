SYSPRO offers online training to unemployed manufacturing workers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — SYSPRO, maker of ERP software, has launched a global initiative to provide access to online training for 500 recently unemployed people in the manufacturing and distribution sector.

Individuals must apply for the opportunity to receive free, unlimited access to the SYSPRO Learning Channel for six months. Those selected will be also have access to achieving certification on the SYSPRO suite of products.

The learning platform, which is normally reserved for SYSPRO customers, offers online courses to strengthen knowledge of ERP manufacturing in food and beverage, electronics, metal fabrication, industrial machinery and equipment, and packaging.

“The impact of the pandemic has been felt by all sectors and industries globally,” says Terence Moolman, SYSPRO chief HR officer, in a statement.

“SYSPRO would like to take this opportunity to thank manufacturers and distributors around the world for continuing to work and support the economy. As a call to action, we would like to encourage individuals within these two sectors who meet the above criteria to apply and take advantage of this initiative.”

Candidates must have work experience in the manufacturing sector, have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and live in one of the countries where SYSPRO operates (including Canada and the U.S.).

The company says it will give preference to candidates who have previous ERP experience.

The first 500 applicants who meet the above requirements will receive access to the courses. Apply here.