Symmons doubles commercial warranty to 10 years

August 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

Symmons, a manufacturer of shower valves, faucets, control valves, and bath accessories, announced it has doubled the warranty coverage for its products used in commercial environments, up from five years to 10 years.

“We’re confident that our products are built so well, that we can back them with the strongest warranty in the industry,” said John Graves, President, Symmons Industries. “We strive to be a company that’s easy to do business with, and we believe that we owe it to our customers to offer a warranty that’s straightforward, easy to understand, and really speaks to the quality of our products.”

Symmons products used in residential properties have long been covered by a limited lifetime warranty, while commercial and non-residential applications were previously covered by a five-year warranty. Internal reviews of customer service data and direct feedback from contractors in the field determined that the level of Symmons quality and reliability supports a 10-year warranty.

“Recently, we realized that our warranty was not fully reflecting the durability of our products or our commitment to our industry-leading customer service,” said Tom Hubbard, Chief Marketing Officer, Symmons Industries. “Given the clear record of Symmons dependability and durability, combined with our highly trained Customer Service and Sales teams, we felt that strengthening our warranty for our customers made perfect sense.”