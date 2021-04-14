Swenco to produce COVID-19-related PPE

Swenco Ltd. received a FedDev Ontario repayable contribution of over $1.9 million to expand operations for the full-time production of COVID-19-related personal protective equipment.

Swenco Ltd. has established a second Waterloo-based facility dedicated to the full-time production of surgical face masks for domestic and international supply.

With this investment, the company outfitted its new facility with a certified clean room and specialized manufacturing equipment for mask production. Swenco Ltd. will produce 7.6 million masks per month upon project completion, with more than 75 per cent of the masks to be sold domestically to aid Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts and increase domestic production capacity.

“Swenco Ltd. has been in business in Ontario for over 59 years. Like many Canadians and Canadian businesses, we were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Sweeny, President, Swenco Ltd. “We decided that we needed to come forward and be a part of the solution. With the incredible support from FedDev Ontario, we were able to open a state-of-the-art mask production facility in Waterloo and with this expansion we hope to continue supporting our community for years to come.”

This project is leveraging an additional $3.8 million in other investment in Waterloo. Swenco Ltd. will create 24 new jobs in Waterloo Region.