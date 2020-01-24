Sustainable building products manufacturer setting up in Squamish

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. said its first full-scale commercial production plant will create approximately 150 full-time skilled jobs.



The manufacturer makes a proprietary material called Nexiite that when combined with the company’s design and assembly process, facilitates the rapid construction of commercial, institutional, industrial, mixed-use and residential buildings. The material is also suitable for retrofitting existing buildings.

Nexii’s products include exterior envelopes, foundations, roofs, cladding and curtain walls.

“The development of our first full-scale commercial facility in Canada will allow Nexii to further develop and deploy our green construction technology that will help mitigate the impacts of climate change, while simultaneously being an economic driver in what’s shaping up to be Canada’s clean growth century,” said CEO Stephen Sidwell.

Production is expected to begin later this year.



Gregor Robertson, former Mayor of Vancouver, has joined the Nexii team executive as vice-president of strategy and partnerships.