Sunrise Kitchens Expansion

Sunrise Kitchens, a kitchen cabinet manufacturer, announced their $12 million expansion including a significant investment in automated equipment is nearing completion..

“The expansion allows us to increase our production capacity to better serve the requirements of the North American West Coast construction and multi-family development industry” said Paul Bhogal, business owner and CEO.

The expansion added 35,000 square feet to the existing facility, for a total of 80,000 sq/ft. The increase supports transformation towards automated manufacturing, which will apply Kaizen principles and lean manufacturing thinking.

Sunrise Kitchens has been able to safely continue production throughout the pandemic, and grow their team, in order to support the expansion, and deliver products.