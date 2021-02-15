PLANT

Sunrise Kitchens Expansion

February 15, 2021   Mario Cywinski


Business Operations
General
Production
Manufacturing

Sunrise Kitchens, a kitchen cabinet manufacturer, announced their $12 million expansion including a significant investment in automated equipment is nearing completion..

“The expansion allows us to increase our production capacity to better serve the requirements of the North American West Coast construction and multi-family development industry” said Paul Bhogal, business owner and CEO.

The expansion added 35,000 square feet to the existing facility, for a total of 80,000 sq/ft. The increase supports transformation towards automated manufacturing, which will apply Kaizen principles and lean manufacturing thinking.

Sunrise Kitchens has been able to safely continue production throughout the pandemic, and grow their team, in order to support the expansion, and deliver products.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Husky Energy says oil is flowing from Sunrise
Wildfire pushes Husky Sunrise oil sands project ramp up into 2017
Enbridge lands $475M Sunrise oil sands deal
Volkswagen wants to increase planned expansion by 25%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*