Sunnen promotes Chris Miltenberger to CEO

August 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Sunnen Products Company announced the promotion of F. Christopher Miltenberger to the additional role of CEO.

Miltenberger joined Sunnen as President/COO in 2015 with operations, engineering, and business development experience.

“Chris has demonstrated over his six years with Sunnen that he is very capable of leading this organization. During the last 18 months of Covid challenges, Chris has become the face of Sunnen to our customers, business partners and employees, leading us through these turbulent times.” said Matthew Sunnen Kreider, Chairman, Sunnen.

Prior to joining Sunnen, Miltenberger held positions with PlayPower, Inc., NN, Inc., Aftermarket Technology Corporation, and Delphi. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees from Ball State University in Operations Management and Purdue University in Mechanical Engineering Technology, and an MBA from Michigan State University.

“I am truly honored by the faith and trust put in me by the Sunnen family and our board. I am committed to building on Sunnen’s leadership in bore creation and finishing, as well as expanding Sunnen’s footprint as a world class manufacturing partner with our customers. I am fortunate to be leading an already strong team both in St. Louis and around the globe.” said Miltenberger.