Suncor to record impairment charge on White Rose assets

Suncor advised that it will record in the fourth quarter of 2020 a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of approximately $425 million on its share of the White Rose asset and West White Rose Project.

While the asset is currently producing, the West White Rose Project was intended to access 200 million barrels (gross) of crude oil and extend the life of the White Rose field by approximately 14 years. However, the recent acquisition of the operator has cast significant doubt on the future of the West White Rose Project. Discussions are ongoing with the operator and various levels of government to determine the future of the project. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has agreed to provide some support for the West White Rose Project in 2021.

Did not include any major capital spend

Suncor’s 2021 guidance remains unchanged as the White Rose field will remain on line producing as expected and Suncor’s guidance did not include any major capital spend on the West White Rose Project in 2021.

The White Rose asset joint venture owners are Cenovus (operator, 72.5. The West White Rose Project joint venture owners are Cenovus (operator, 69 and Nalcor (5%).

*Editor’s Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.