Suncor releases 2021 Sustainability and Climate Report

July 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Suncor Energy released its 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report. The reports share the company’s 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and highlight key points of progress in early 2021.

Earlier this year, the company shared its updated strategy which focuses on increasing shareholder returns while accelerating its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, growing its business in low GHG fuels, electricity, and hydrogen, sustaining and optimizing its base business and transforming its GHG footprint to be a net-zero company by 2050.

“Building on the solid foundation we’ve established over decades is core to our strategy as we help shape a profitable and sustainable energy future,” said Mark Little, President and CEO, Suncor. “Achieving our shared economic, climate and social goals demands that we work together with communities, businesses, governments and organizations. Our projects and initiatives reflect this approach.”

Highlights of the Report on Sustainability include:

Examples of how the company is leveraging technology to reduce environmental impact,with almost 50 per cent of the $535 million investment in technology development, deployment and digitalization directed towards emissions-related technology.

Ways Suncor is working with Indigenous communities represented by the company’s Journey of Reconciliation and $911 million (over 10 per cent of supply chain spend) spent with Indigenous suppliers.

Progress in water stewardship and tailings management with recycled water accounting for 92 per cent to 99 per cent of water use at mining and in situ operations.

Investments in communities, including $36 million in contributions to non-profit organizations and the creation of the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation to provide support to the one in four Canadians who are family caregivers

Highlights from the Climate Report include: