StromVolt joins Accelerate as first cell manufacturer

November 10, 2021 Maryam Farag

StromVolt Americas announced it is the first lithium-ion cell manufacturer to join Accelerate, Canada’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) supply chain alliance.

Robert Kunihiro, Director of Strategy, StromVolt, has been appointed to the organization’s Board of Directors.

“StromVolt and Accelerate are united in our belief that working with our peers to help build a strong circular economy that creates synergies between mining, refining, cell manufacturing, and recycling is key to accelerating the energy transition,” said Maxime Vidricaire, CEO, StromVolt. “We are excited to be part of the Accelerate journey and look forward to helping define the North American ZEV landscape. Robert’s extensive experience in the North American automotive industry and its related agencies, including his time as a board member of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association (APMA) and his work with the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, make him a strategic addition to the team.”

“Accelerate members, like StromVolt, are crucial to the long-term competitiveness of Canada’sauto industry,” said Matthew Fortier, CEO, Accelerate. “As a Canadian battery cell manufacturer committed to sourcing metals and minerals from local mining projects, StromVolt is a welcome addition to our roster of members from across the entire ZEV supply chain. We look forward to working together to ensure that Canada realizes its potential of becoming a global ZEV leader.”