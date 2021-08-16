Plant.ca

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose in June, while wholesale sales fell

August 16, 2021   The Canadian Press

OTTAWA (CP) – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.1 per cent to $59.2 billion in June, driven by production at auto assembly plants and higher sales of petroleum and coal products

The overall increase came as manufacturing sales increased for 13 of the 21 industries tracked.

In constant dollars, manufacturing sales rose 2.2 per cent to $49.1 billion in June, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.

The data came as Statistics Canada also reported wholesale sales fell 0.8 per cent in June to $71.5 billion as sales for the building material and supplies subsector as well as machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell.

Advertisement

Wholesale sales of building materials and supplies fell 5.4 per cent in June due to a drop in the sales of lumber and other building supplies, while machinery, equipment and supply sales dropped 3.5 per cent.

Wholesale volumes fell 1.4 per cent in June.

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Manufacturing


Related Stories
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose in November, manufacturing sales down
June wholesale sales up 0.6%: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.6% in January
Wholesale sales up 1% in September: Statistics Canada