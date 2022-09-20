Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA (CP) – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.9 per cent to $71.6 billion in July, the third consecutive monthly move lower.

The agency says in its monthly survey of manufacturing that sales were down in 12 of the 21 industries it tracks.

The decline was led by the primary metal industry, which fell 9.9 per cent to $5.6 billion in July as both prices and volumes fell.

Non-ferrous metal, except aluminum, fell 28.4 per cent, while alumina and aluminum production and processing industries dropped 19.3 per cent.

Sales of petroleum and coal products decreased 5.3 per cent to $10.3 billion in July on lower prices.

Meanwhile, food manufacturing sales rose 2.5 per cent to $11.8 billion in July and transportation equipment gained 3.8 per cent at $9.2 billion.

Overall sales in constant dollars rose 0.6 per cent in July, the second consecutive monthly increase.