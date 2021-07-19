Spot It expands operations to Edmonton

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Guelph-based retail technology start-up Spot It introduced 29 new Edmonton stores to the desktop and mobile app platform.

First designed as a digital solution to expedite in-store shopping and reduce potential contact amongst shoppers during COVID-19, the Spot It platform contains detailed, real-time maps of store layouts, allowing shoppers to plan their trips from home and reduce browsing time.

“We know retail will never be the same. COVID-19 has significantly impacted shopper’s expectations in regards to the level of convenience and speed at which they are able to shop and there are a variety of features of e-commerce that can be brought into brick-and-mortar,” said Caleb Opersko, Founder and CEO, Spot It. “Spot It is excited to be innovating experiences for shoppers while also improving and simplifying operations for retail staff who have worked tirelessly over the past year and a half.”

Featuring thorough store maps that highlight the location of all products, and indicating deals throughout the store, consumers are able to browse store inventory from home before embarking out to their local retailer of choice. For store staff, the visual maps provide an easy and fast solution to learn store layout, plan inventory and stocking.

Adding to the 100+ store maps across Ontario and 500+ searchable items within each map, new store maps including Safeway, Save on Foods, Canadian Tire and Walmart will provide local Edmonton shoppers with a convenient way to continue shopping in-store.

“Ultimately, the goal of Spot It is to not only improve shopper experiences and simplify retail operations but also to keep brick-and-mortar retail alive across Canada,” said Opersko. “Time and time again, we see consumers flock to the stores on our platform that already have some form of retail technology in place, such as kiosks and digital signage. This proves that having a platform directly in the hands of the consumer that prioritizes convenience will lead to loyal shoppers and keep our local stores in business.”