Spin Master launches DIY activities showing how toys are manufactured

December 9, 2021 Maryam Farag

Spin Master Corp. announced it is launching a STEAM-inspired initiative, giving children and families hands-on learning activities that replicate the art and science of toy-making.

These DIY activities show kids how their favourite toys are made with simple, playful, hands-on STEAM experiences designed to inspire a future generation of play.

Families can visit Future-of-Play.SpinMaster.com and choose from nine different DIY STEAM activities in two categories: manufacturing and science. Developed by Spin Master toy engineers and a team of interns, each activity provides step-by-step instructions utilizing household items to explain the key manufacturing or scientific properties of each toy.

“At Spin Master, we are passionate about helping children grow and learn through play,” said Tammy Smitham, VP Communications and Corporate Citizenship, Spin Master. “Our Future of Play website was created to give kids playful ways to experience the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics behind the toys they love, and perhaps inspire the next generation of toy inventors, designers and engineers.”