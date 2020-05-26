SpiderTech launches strapless face masks

TORONTO — Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Toronto-based SpiderTech, a firm that makes precut kinesiology tape for athletes, has shifted production to provide do-it-yourself (DIY) adhesive masks for medical workers and the public.

SpiderTech’s DIY kinesiology tape masks are made from breathable materials that act as a filter for the user’s mouth and nose and provide protection.

The disposable masks adhere directly to the skin, thereby eliminating straps around one’s ears or head. The kinesiology tape masks remain in place even with vigorous activity, reducing contamination that can be caused through continual adjustments of typical masks.

Earlier this year, SpiderTech introduced face protection strips for healthcare workers. They act as a barrier between the user’s face and their medical-grade mask or eyewear to prevent the skin abrasions that frontline clinical workers experience from prolonged use.