Spicers, Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies to operate under one brand

Spicers announced that Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies will operate under the Spicers brand. Previously, the three brands operated as separate entities.

“Both Shippers Supply and All Graphic Supplies have proven incredibly beneficial additions to the company,” said Cory Turner, President, Spicers. “Since their acquisitions, all three organizations have used the opportunity to not only fully understand all available solutions, resources and assets, but also find ways to work collaboratively in the pursuit of unified success.”

Shippers Supply is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial supplies and packaging products across Western Canada and is based in Edmonton, AB, operating nine locations.

“I am excited we are creating a single brand that will provide many benefits for our customers, suppliers and most of all our incredible employees.” said Jerry Pierce, VP Sales, Shippers Supply.

Advertisment

All Graphic Supplies, based in Mississauga, Ont., is a distributor of media and turnkey equipment solutions to the sign graphics, textile, digital label and specialty product market, operating six Canadian locations and the Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago).

“We are excited to enhance our combined customer, supplier and team experiences as we optimistically look to the future.” said Chris DeSouza, President, All Graphic Supplies.