Green Spark Group to host Sustainable Production Forum 2021

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Sustainable Production Forum (SPF21) will be held virtually October 25-29. Hosted by Green Spark Group and presented by MBS Equipment Company, SPF21 explores the theme “Breaking Barriers: Every Voice Matters, Every Action Counts,” throughout its event.

This year’s program includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, skills building workshops, extensive networking opportunities, case studies, mindfulness sessions, an on-demand library of resources.

SPF announced its new zero waste Green Marketplace digital trade show, featuring trusted sustainable vendors and partners in the entertainment industry.

“The recent UN report on climate change signals the end of business as usual. We’re investing in clean technology to reduce carbon emissions from film production. Many solutions already exist, and now is the time for bold leadership to make them readily accessible,” said Eleanor O’Connor, President, Production Services, MBS Equipment Company, Canada.

Advertisement

The international lineup of sustainable production and climate change re-education includes representatives from Handmaid’s Tale, CBC/RadioCanada, Netflix, ITV Studios, The Good Energy Project, Disrupt Design, the UnSchool and the CO Project Farm, Environmental Law Institute, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (albert), Indigenous Screen Office, Saint Mary’s College of California, Sustain SoCal, Plastic Pollution Coalition.

“Green Spark Group has grown the Sustainable Production Forum to become one of North America’s foremost knowledge exchanges for improved practice and environmental action in motion picture. Creative BC is proud to support this visionary annual summit and to deliver year-round industry services that support local to national collaboration and transformation through Reel Green,” said Prem Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Creative BC, SPF21’s Transformational Partner.

Indigenous Screen Office and Telefilm Canada will present Telling Stories on the Land | Indigenous Screen Storytelling and the Environment and Barb Williams, EVP English Services, CBC/RadioCanada will present the event’s opening keynote, entitled The Courage to Lead with Purpose.

For more information and to register, click here.