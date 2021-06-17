Spectrum Plastics Group acquires KCS Plastics

Spectrum Plastics Group announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of KCS Plastics Ltd.

Spectrum Plastics Group is global solutions provider through scaled manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and devices for medical and other markets.

“The addition of KCS Plastics by our PPC Industries Film Division increases our geographic reach with a company that is strongly aligned to our position as a custom, scalable flexible packaging supplier for the Food, Industrial, and Medical packaging sectors,” said Thomas J. Sullivan, CEO, Spectrum Plastics Group.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, KCS Plastics offers polyethylene packaging solutions across Canada and the U.S.

“Their focus on quality and top-level service fit squarely with our commitment to exceeding our customer’s expectations, and is exemplified by their long customer relationships. We are incredibly pleased to welcome them to our company.” said John Wolf, President, Spectrum Plastics Films Division.