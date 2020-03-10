Spartan Controls named one of Canada’s best-managed companies

CALGARY — Spartan Controls Ltd. was named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in recognition of overall business performance and sustained growth.

Spartan Controls is a Calgary-based provider of automation, valves, measurement, process control, digital transformation and other solutions. The firm serves clients in oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipelines and government.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is a Deloitte-run business awards program that recognizes Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million.

The 2020 award is Spartan Controls’ 19th consecutive designation.