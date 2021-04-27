Soprema Canada commits to reduction of its GHG emissions

On Earth Day, Soprema Canada announced its commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 71 per cent while decreasing their intensity by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

This will decrease GHG emissions by approximately 73,667 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent compared to the reference year (2018).

“The construction sector accounts for over 10 per cent of total GHG emissions in Canada,” said Richard Voyer, VP and CEO, Soprema. “As a manufacturer of construction products, we must assume our responsibilities and take concrete action in the fight against climate change. Our reduction targets are ambitious, and what makes me the most proud is that our employees are already working to implement concrete solutions that will enable us to reach them.”

This reduction in GHG emissions focuses on Soprema’s operations and facilities in Canada; buildings and equipment, by 20 per cent; product transport, by 17 per cent; employee travel, by 33 per cent; processes and product, by 93 per cent.

Initiatives include adding heat recovery systems and passive solar walls, the use of less polluting vehicles and modes for transporting products, the replacement of energy-consuming corporate vehicles with hybrid and electric vehicles, and the introduction of substances with low or zero global warming potential.