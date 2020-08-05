Solaris adds to robotics offering with acquisition of Jetbrain

TORONTO — Solaris Disinfection Inc., an IoT connected service robotics manufacturer, whose flagship Lytbot automated disinfection system is currently being used by hospitals across North America to combat COVID-19, announced on Aug. 4 the acquisition of Jetbrain Robotics, an innovator in hospital logistics and patient experience using autonomous mobile robotics (AMR).

Since 2017, Solaris has conducted research on the effectiveness of its pulsed UV technology against communicable human respiratory viruses like novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) with outcomes proving its ability to eradicate +99% of such pathogens in as little as 10 seconds.

“COVID has accelerated robotics deployment by five years,” said Adam Steinhoff, co-founder, and CEO, Solaris, in a prepared statement. “In continuing our mission to improve the safety of patients and support healthcare workers, we identified Jetbrain’s technology as an opportunity to improve upon our core products while providing safety, accountability and compliance-based platform technologies that help our customers effectively utilize resources and improve workflows.”

Jetbrain products include delivery robots that feature a secure and traceable chain of custody for medicines and blood products, as well as patient experience robots that provide anything from clinical support to wayfinding help.

“With its growing market position and extensive distribution network, Solaris is well-positioned to help us further develop and deploy our technologies while continuing to support our mission of improving healthcare using cutting edge AMR technologies across a broad spectrum of use cases,” said Ajay Vishnu, founder & CEO of Jetbrain Robotics.