Sofina takes new COVID-19 measures after employee tests positive

MARKHAM, Ont. — Meat processor Sofina Foods Inc. says an employee at its Calgary plant who tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolation at home.

“We had anticipated this possibility as part of our COVID-19 business continuity planning and had identified proactive measures to mitigate risks to our employees,” said Gerry Beadle, operations director, Calgary at Sofina Foods Inc., in a prepared statement.

He said a lot of initiatives were already in place following guidance and best practices from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the industry.

Co-workers who may have come in contact with the employee were asked to self-isolate at home and monitor their health.

“When COVID-19 started spreading in Canada, we took quick actions to protect our employees, such as more frequent disinfection of offices, equipment and common areas, physical distancing where feasible, staggered breaks, plexiglas separations for employees working in production, enhanced communication on good hygiene practices, providing face shields to employees and temperature checks for anyone entering one of our facilities,” Beadle said. “This gave us a significant head start to promptly and effectively address this type of incident.”

These actions were in addition to a ban on travel and limiting visits to facilities to essential needs only.