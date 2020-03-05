SNC-Lavalin subsidiary delivering high integrity containers to Fukushima

MONTREAL — British engineering firm Atkins Energy Global Solutions LLC has been selected by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) to continue to deliver high integrity containers (HICs).

The containers store secondary radioactive waste from the processing of radioactive liquid effluents at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan.

HICs are one element of a portfolio of nuclear products and technologies offered by SNC-Lavalin for nuclear waste management.

Atkins Energy is a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, the engineering firm based in Montreal.