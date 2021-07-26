SNC-Lavalin receives Certified Building Commissioning Firm designation

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

SNC-Lavalin has been designated a Certified Building Commissioning Firm by the Association of Energy Engineers.

“As a global engineering organization, one of the ways we can combat climate change is to help create the energy transition to a low-carbon society. We are committed to improving energy efficiency across our corporate and project activities,” said Sébastien Mousseau, Senior Vice-President, Power, Grid & Industrial Solutions, SNC-Lavalin. “This certification shows our current and future clients we have high professional standards and will continue to help them create sustainable, safe and healthy working environments.”

This certification demonstrates high level of competence and ethical fitness for the practice of building commissioning and delivering sustainable, energy-efficient projects worldwide.