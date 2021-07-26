Plant.ca

SNC-Lavalin receives Certified Building Commissioning Firm designation

July 26, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin has been designated a Certified Building Commissioning Firm by the Association of Energy Engineers.

“As a global engineering organization, one of the ways we can combat climate change is to help create the energy transition to a low-carbon society.  We are committed to improving energy efficiency across our corporate and project activities,” said Sébastien Mousseau, Senior Vice-President, Power, Grid & Industrial Solutions, SNC-Lavalin. “This certification shows our current and future clients we have high professional standards and will continue to help them create sustainable, safe and healthy working environments.”

This certification demonstrates high level of competence and ethical fitness for the practice of building commissioning and delivering sustainable, energy-efficient projects worldwide.

 

Advertisement

 

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Energy energy engineering environment maintenance manufacturer manufacturing Sustainability


Related Stories
SNC-Lavalin awarded $22M in contracts by Korean Hydro & Nuclear
SNC-Lavalin subsidiary delivering high integrity containers to Fukushima
Kruger certified ISO 50001 for energy management
Nexii is building three new green construction plants