SNC-Lavalin launches new technology hubs

August 4, 2021 Maryam Farag

SNC-Lavalin announced the construction of new facilities designed to accelerate its technological leadership capabilities, called Lava Labs.

“We are extremely excited by this important investment in our global technology and collaboration capabilities. We recognize that technology will play a huge part in the future of our industry, and we believe that the great thinking and expertise of our people is critical to helping shape the transformation of our sector,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “These hubs will provide our people with the space and technology to think and work differently – collaborating with our clients and partners to co-create, develop and implement solutions that impact the people and communities we serve worldwide.”

Lava Labs will host events, training and discussions, to discuss how SNC-Lavalin can help to address societal challenges such as climate change and population growth.

SNC-Lavalin has appointed Federico Puebla as Global Lead of Lava Labs. Federico joins SNC-Lavalin from Desjardins Group.