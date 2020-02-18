SNC-Lavalin awarded two vendor of record contracts by OPG

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin’s Candu Energy Inc.’s subsidiary has been awarded two, five-year vendor of record contracts by Ontario Power Generation (OPG).

The first contract is for machine shop services to support OPG’s facilities and the second covers nuclear safety analysis at Darlington, Pickering and the Western Waste Management Facility adjacent to Bruce Power.

The Montreal-based professional services and project management company said its team of nuclear safety experts, project managers and reactor engineers will deliver projects focusing on safety for the workers, environment and public.

The machine shop services contract will include machining, fabrication, heat treatment, welding and assembly of equipment for all OPG-owned sites. SNC-Lavalin owns a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ont. that provides manufacturing and testing services for nuclear and other industrial components and assemblies.

No financial details were released.