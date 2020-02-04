SNC-Lavalin awarded $22M in contracts by Korean Hydro & Nuclear

MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin’s subsidiary Candu Energy Inc. has been awarded four contracts by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. (KHNP ) worth $22 million.

SNC-Lavalin, a Montreal-based professional services and project management company, said the awards include multi-campaign field inspections, prolonged operation assessment and thermalhydraulic computer code updates.

The inspections will confirm the CANDU nuclear reactors at the Wolsong site continue to be safe to operate until the next planned inspection.

SNC-Lavalin will inspect fuel channels and perform pressure tube sampling campaigns for Wolsong Units 2, 3 and 4, all to begin this year; an engineering analysis and assessment will be completed on the fuel channels and fuel channel components; and the thermalhydraulic computer codes update will support the updating the safety analysis report for the units.

The four units at Wolsong are 700 MWe class CANDU 6 reactors. Units 2, 3 and 4 began operation in 1997, 1998 and 1999 respectively.