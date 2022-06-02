SME names International Honor Awards winners

June 2, 2022 Monica Ferguson

SME announced its 2022 International Honor Award recipients. Seven leaders from industry and academia, were recognized for their contributions in the areas of manufacturing technologies, processes, technical writing, education, research and management, and service to SME.

“I’m proud to acknowledge that all the recipients of this year’s International Honors Awards are active members of our organization,” said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO, SME. “These diverse leaders come from a variety of industries and backgrounds; each will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in manufacturing.”

2022 International Honor Awards:

-Joseph A. Siegel Service Award — Vesna Cota, VMMI, Markham, Ontario;

-Eli Whitney Productivity Award — Jay Lee, PhD, FSME, Foxconn Technology Group, Mason, Ohio;

-SME Albert M. Sargent Progress Award – Yuebin Guo, PhD, FSME, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Piscataway, New Jersey;

-Donald C. Burnham Manufacturing Management Award — Lisa Strama, The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Ann Arbor, Michigan;

-SME Education Award — David E. Hardt, PhD, FSME, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts;

-SME Frederick W. Taylor Research Medal — I.S. Jawahir, PhD, FSME, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky; and,

-SME Gold Medal — A. Erman Tekkaya, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dr.-Ing. E. h., Technische Universität Dortmund, Dortmund, Germany.

SME is accepting nominations for the 2023 International Honor Awards here: sme.org/awards.