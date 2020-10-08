Small business owners cautiously optimistic about the future: report
69% stating their business is better equipped to survive a second wave of the pandemic.
TORONTO — Canadian small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic remain cautiously optimistic about their future, according to Scotiabank’s recent New Path to Impact Report.
Two-thirds of businesses report being in a worse situation now, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet 40% of owners are ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ optimistic about the future of their business.
Most businesses are feeling more prepared, with 69% stating their business is better equipped to survive a second wave of the pandemic.
“The resiliency of Canadian business owners throughout the pandemic has been commendable,” said Jason Charlebois, senior vice-president, Small Business, Scotiabank.
He advised companies chart a new path forward starting with a plan, to seek advice early, use the resources available, and be ready to pivot.
The report also found:
- The number one priority for small business owners is to increase sales through additional channels over the next three months.
- Three in 10 small businesses anticipate continued financial difficulties in the short term including reduced revenue, less work, reduced consumer spending, and slow overall growth.
- 63% of small business owners say they do not foresee the need for additional financing to continue their operation, with smaller firms being less likely to require more financing.
- Majority of small businesses (60%) experienced decreased sales and revenue since the pandemic first began, with two-thirds taking advantage of relief programs to help sustain their business.
- Most industries state they’re better equipped to survive a second wave of the pandemic — however, this sentiment is lower in the Construction industry, where 55% of business owners are prepared versus 69% on average (all industries).
