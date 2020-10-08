Small business owners cautiously optimistic about the future: report

TORONTO — Canadian small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic remain cautiously optimistic about their future, according to Scotiabank’s recent New Path to Impact Report.

Two-thirds of businesses report being in a worse situation now, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet 40% of owners are ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ optimistic about the future of their business.

Most businesses are feeling more prepared, with 69% stating their business is better equipped to survive a second wave of the pandemic.

“The resiliency of Canadian business owners throughout the pandemic has been commendable,” said Jason Charlebois, senior vice-president, Small Business, Scotiabank.

He advised companies chart a new path forward starting with a plan, to seek advice early, use the resources available, and be ready to pivot.

The report also found: