SleepWorks offers CPAP machines as ventilator alternatives

VANCOUVER — SleepWorks Medical Inc. will be making arrangements to make continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel or two-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines available to healthcare institutions if they’re approved for use as alternative ventilators by Canadian authorities.

The announcement from the Vancouver company comes after the FDA issued a letter encouraging US healthcare institutions to consider alternative ventilators, including CPAP and BiPAP machines, should ventilator supply run low during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re still open for business to support those suffering with sleep disorders, which we can do following safe physical distancing protocols,” said Larry Bloom, CEO of SleepWorks Medical. “However, we are also ready to do our part in helping the Canadian healthcare system during this time as we are well-stocked with supply. We are confident our manufacturers are additionally well-stocked with supplies and don’t foresee a shortage of CPAP machines.”

According to a company statement, SleepWorks has 300 CPAP machines available for deployment within seven days, and an additional 1,500 available within 15 to 30 days. This is in addition to the 50 CPAP machines sold to one of Vancouver’s largest hospitals last week.