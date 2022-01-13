Skills Ontario launches new app to help students explore skilled trades and tech careers

January 13, 2022 Maryam Farag

Skills Ontario has launched a career exploration app for Apple and Android devices, where Ontario college applicants can discover 150+ skilled trade and technology specialties.

The bilingual app is a toolbox to exploring skilled trade and technology pathways for students of all ages.

“We are thrilled to announce that our app is live,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO, Skills Ontario. “Inspiring the next generation of skilled trade and technology leaders is crucial to our success as a province, and we are looking forward to providing this unique learning opportunity to Ontarians. Skilled trades and technologies play an imperative role in our lives and continuing to promote these fields and support the professionals working within them benefits us all.”

Through an aptitude quiz, quick links to partnered organizations, a calendar of events, and frequent scholarship and employment opportunity updates, users can see which career paths could be the right fit for them and will learn more about how to succeed in these fields through the app.