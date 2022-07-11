Skills Ontario hosts youth camps across province

Skills Ontario is hosting skilled summer trade and technology camps for youth entering grades seven to nine across the province.

In July and August, students will participate in skilled trade and technology workshops and tours. Skills Ontario is also hosting camps for French-speaking youth and Indigenous youth. In conjunction with in-person camps, Skills Ontario will be offering virtual workshops this summer.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our popular Summer Camps program,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO, Skills Ontario. “It is crucial for youth to not only explore opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies, but also to build their skills for the workforce and consider what career path is right for them. The skilled trades and technologies offer incredible pathways, and it is Skills Ontario’s mission to highlight that to youth and to help support Ontario’s future leaders’ career exploration journeys.”

Sponsored by the Government of Ontario and Magna, the Skills Ontario Summer Camp program offers hands-on activities and industry tours, where youth can develop their skills and learn about career paths options.

For more information, visit: skillsontario.com/camp.