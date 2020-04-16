Skills Ontario announces second challenge in #SkillsAtHome series

WATERLOO, Ont. — After the launch of last month’s #SkillsAtHome social media challenge series, Skills Ontario announced its second challenge, the #SkillsCookieChallenge.

Applicants are instructed to decorate a cookie with a skilled trade and technology theme, and they must include a safety component in their submissions. This challenge aims to build on creativity and safety standards.

“A vital part of promoting skilled trades and tech is recognizing just how many career paths there are out there; our first challenge related to construction, and the #SkillsCookieChallenge focuses on culinary arts,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. “As we roll out more challenges through the coming weeks, we’re delighted to cover the vast variety of skilled trade and tech opportunities, allowing participants to develop different skills and explore all pathways available to them.”

Related: Skills Ontario launches #SkillsAtHome challenge series on Twitter

The #SkillsCookieChallenge’s application deadline is April 27.

To participate in challenges in the #SkillsAtHome series, audiences will be asked to share their submissions on Twitter. Winners will be selected by the Skills Ontario team, and will be awarded prizes provided by Skills Ontario and its partners.

The challenge details can be found at skillsontario.com/skillsathome.