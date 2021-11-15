Skills Ontario addresses skills gap with programs promoting diversity in trades sector

November 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Skills Ontario is hosting a series of online virtual events focused on attracting future talent to the skilled trades and technology industry, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Skills Ontario has three in-depth programs aiming to introduce and encourage youth and new Canadians to the opportunities that the trades and tech industry can provide.

The first event is the second installment of the Skilled Trades and Tech Inclusivity Series. Highlighting underrepresented groups in the skilled trades and technology industry, this virtual event will give attendees the opportunity to hear from those who overcame barriers in this sector to lead fulfilling and enjoyable careers. This virtual event will feature Henry Kariuki, a student in the Motive Power Technician Program at Niagara College. This program is held on December 1st at 1:00 pm (EST).

The Persons with Exceptionalities Conference helps to provide young Canadians from grades 7-12 with an opportunity explore the skilled trades and technology industry and offer students an inclusive and diverse environment as they begin to think about their future career paths. The event takes place on December 2ndfrom 9:30 am to 11:30 am (EST). This virtual event is also open to educators, support staff and parents as well.

Advertisement

In addition to this conference, Skills Ontario is also offering a Virtual Trades and Tech Discovery Day for New Canadians. This event provides a wide range of information for new Canadians thinking of working in the trades and tech sector.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from government officials and industry representatives, connect with colleges, businesses, and organizations to learn first-hand about the positive experiences of those in the industry. This event takes place on March 30th, 2022, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm (EST).