SJM Group’s new Regional Sales Manager

The SJM Group announced David Baturin as Regional Sales Manager, Industrial Division for the Ontario market.

Baturin will be responsible for the business development and management of the sales team for the Ontario industrial market. He will work under the supervision of Benoit Pouliot, National Sales Manager, Industrial Division, SJM Group.

He has over 20 years sales experience, including six in the storage and warehousing solutions market, and business development and sales.

“We are delighted to have someone as experienced as him join our team and contribute to reaching the sales and growth objectives of our Group,” said Jean Piuze, President, SJM Group.