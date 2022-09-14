Simard Suspensions makes a community donation in Quebec

Simard Suspensions made a financial contribution of $150,000 for the fundraising campaign of its local arena’s animation activities fund and becomes its main sponsor.

“Simard Suspensions has always supported local initiatives promoting physical activity and healthy living,” said David Tremblay, president, Simard Suspensions. “These actions aim to give back and encourage the development of our city and our region. We are proud to maintain this commitment, which will benefit to our youth and entire community.”

The investment will improve the Luc and Marie-Claude arena and bring it up to standards. It will benefit the local minor hockey league and figure skating teams, and various projects for the community.