Siemens Canada celebrates 50th anniversary of Quebec plant

October 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

Siemens Canada celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Drummondville manufacturing facility with a look back at the plant’s milestones and accomplishments.

Siemens employees, executives and customers were joined by government officials, media and the Mayor of Drummondville Alain Carrier for a hybrid in-person and virtual event at the plant.

The Siemens’ Drummondville plant opened its doors in 1971 and has since been supplying electrical products. Over the course of 50 years, the plant has sized, scaled and pivoted in response to shifting market conditions.

“In 2021, in a time like no other, I am proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Siemens’ Drummondville factory,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The facility is an example of modern manufacturing, thanks in large part to a highly-skilled workforce, award-winning operational efficiency and progressive technology in-house.”

In 2021 the plant will implement the first module of Siemens PLM software, a development that will enhance supply and production planning. The facility will also embrace automation and robotics with the installation of cooperative robots.

“The city of Drummondville and the Société de développement économique de Drummondville would like to congratulate Siemens on its 50th anniversary and wish it success for the many years to come.” said Alain Carrier, Mayor, Drummondville and President, Société de développement économique de Drummondville.