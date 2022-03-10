Siemens and Nexii partner on EV charging prototype

March 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

Siemens Corporation and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. unveiled an EV charging prototype, developed and patented for charging large numbers of electric vehicles in outdoor environments.

Created using Nexii’s building material, Nexiite, which has comparable properties to concrete with less embodied carbon, the weather-resistant design can be used in environments from small office building parking lots to a football stadium.

“With the ever-increasing demand for EV infrastructure across the United States and beyond, we recognize a real need for fast deployment, scalability, easy upkeep, and reliability,” said John DeBoer, Head of Siemens eMobility, North America. “We are continuing to develop and deploy the infrastructure that will enable our country to embrace EVs at scale. Technologies like this system are proof a nationwide EV network isn’t out of reach, and we’re helping make it a reality.”

Nexiite was used to create the vertical structure to support Siemens Sentron Busway systems that connect to power the EV chargers. The charging infrastructure is cast directly into Nexiite. The busway power distribution equipment is manufactured at Siemens’ manufacturing hub in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“Construction and transportation are two of the biggest sources of carbon emissions driving climate change today,” said Stephen Sidwell, Co-Founder and CEO, Nexii. “Bringing together Siemens and Nexii demonstrates the power of rapid ideation and development of solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. We’re excited to unveil this initial EV Charger prototype and look forward to even more innovations we can make working together.”