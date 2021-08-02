Plant.ca

SI Group ranks in the top fIve per cent for global corporate social responsibility

August 2, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: SI Group.

SI Group has received a gold rating for corporate social responsibility from EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

This year, SI Group was ranked among the top five percent of over 50,000 worldwide companies assessed by EcoVadis.

“Our EcoVadis rating reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. We recognize we have an opportunity to make widespread impact through innovative chemistries and our actions as a company,” said David Bradley, President & CEO, SI Group. “We look forward to working with our leading customers to focus not only on performance but also the sustainability of our products.”

EcoVadis’ Corporate Social Responsibility scorecards rate suppliers’ environmental, ethical, and social practices across 190 commodities and 150 countries. The EcoVadis methodology covers 21 individual criteria across four themes, including: environment; labour and human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement. The methodology is built on international corporate social responsibility standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000.

