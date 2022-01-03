Shurtape Technologies announces Vuk Trivanovic as CEO of business’ full group of companies

January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

Shurtape Technologies, LLC, announced Vuk Trivanovic, CEO of the Company’s Industrial and Engineered Solutions Groups (ESG), will expand his role and responsibilities as CEO to encompass the full scope of Shurtape’s global business, including its Ohio-based Consumer & Craftsman (C&C) Group.

Shurtape’s C&C Group markets DIY (Do-It-Yourself), EIY (Express-It-Yourself), and home and office products are under the Duck, T-Rex, FrogTape, Painter’s Mate and Shurtape brands. The leadership transition comes as John Kahl, CEO of Shurtape’s C&C Group, announces his retirement.

Trivanovic joined the company in 2015 as chief operating officer, a role that allowed him to become familiar with all aspects of Shurtape’s business and the markets served by the company. In February 2020, he assumed overall leadership of the Industrial and ESG Groups.

“Shurtape has thrived for generations by embracing change and by developing and promoting individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and vision,” said Stephen Shuford, Vice-Chairman, STM Industries. “Over the course of his six-year career at the company, Vuk has steadily earned the confidence and respect of the Board, his co-workers, our customers, supply chain partners and local community leaders. We are all eager to lend our support as he captains the next leg of Shurtape’s continuing growth journey.”