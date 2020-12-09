Sheridan gets $2M gift from Magna to support skilled trades

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Sheridan has received a $2 million gift from automotive technology supplier Magna International to support students in the Skilled Trades.

The funding will allow Sheridan to update labs with state-of-the art equipment, create much-needed scholarships, provide resources for training, and fuel important learning beyond the classroom through student participation at skills competitions.

The college has re-named its skilled trades programs the Magna School for the Skilled Trades in Brampton, Ont. The 130,000 square-foot Davis Campus has also been re-named the Magna Skilled Trades Centre.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has reported the province’s skills gap will result in 560,000 vacant jobs by 2030, a trend that will be most pronounced in the skilled trades.