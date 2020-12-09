PLANT

Sheridan gets $2M gift from Magna to support skilled trades

Funding will allow updating labs with state-of-the art equipment, create scholarships and training resources.

December 9, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General
Manufacturing
manufacturing
Sheridan
skilled trades
Technology

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning Sheridan has received a $2 million gift from automotive technology supplier Magna International to support students in the Skilled Trades.

The funding will allow Sheridan to update labs with state-of-the art equipment, create much-needed scholarships, provide resources for training, and fuel important learning beyond the classroom through student participation at skills competitions.

The college has re-named its skilled trades programs the Magna School for the Skilled Trades in Brampton, Ont. The 130,000 square-foot Davis Campus has also been re-named the Magna Skilled Trades Centre.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has reported the province’s skills gap will result in 560,000 vacant jobs by 2030, a trend that will be most pronounced in the skilled trades.

Print this page

Related Stories
Skills Ontario gets $5M from province to promote skilled trades
Skills Ontario debunks five myths about skilled trades
Sheridan works with partners to launch Industrial Distribution Program
Sheridan acquires first YuMi robot in Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*