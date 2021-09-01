Plant.ca

Shape Process Automation appoints new Vice-President

September 1, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Shape Process Automation.

Shape Process Automation Group (SPA, a supplier of custom factory automation and advanced materials processing solutions, announced the appointment of Sargon Haddad to the position of Vice-President – Burlington division, located in Ontario, Canada.

As part of the senior leadership team and reporting to the Global President of SPA, Nino LaDuca, Haddad will oversee several key functions within the organization including applications, engineering, and operations.

“Sargon has been an instrumental part of our Burlington leadership and operations team since June 2015 and has earned this opportunity to lead our facility in Canada. He has led several key projects and oversaw the recent operational transition in our Burlington facility,” said LaDuca. “We are confident that under Sargon’s leadership, the Burlington division will continue to lead SPA’s global robotics integration and advanced automation capabilities.”

 

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General leadership position Machinery and Equipment Maintenance Metals Manufacturing automation Canada manufacturer manufacturing Ontario Technology


Related Stories
Boralex appoints Vice-President, Operations North America
Franklin Electric appoints Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Omron Automation Americas appoints new VP of sales
Progressive Planet appoints Vice-President of Research and Development