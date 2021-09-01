Shape Process Automation appoints new Vice-President

September 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Shape Process Automation Group (SPA, a supplier of custom factory automation and advanced materials processing solutions, announced the appointment of Sargon Haddad to the position of Vice-President – Burlington division, located in Ontario, Canada.

As part of the senior leadership team and reporting to the Global President of SPA, Nino LaDuca, Haddad will oversee several key functions within the organization including applications, engineering, and operations.

“Sargon has been an instrumental part of our Burlington leadership and operations team since June 2015 and has earned this opportunity to lead our facility in Canada. He has led several key projects and oversaw the recent operational transition in our Burlington facility,” said LaDuca. “We are confident that under Sargon’s leadership, the Burlington division will continue to lead SPA’s global robotics integration and advanced automation capabilities.”